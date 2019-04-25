Profits fall at Covéa in 2018

Provider says results were impacted by soft market conditions in personal lines, along with adverse weather, claims inflation and uncertainty around Brexit.

Covéa Insurance has revealed a fall in underwriting profit to £1.8m for 2018 (2017: £12.4m).

The provider’s profit after tax also declined to £1.5m, compared to £24.1m in the preceding year, and its combined operating ratio (COR) deteriorated to 99.7% (2017: 97.5%).

According to Covéa the results were driven by flat personal lines premiums due to “extremely competitive” market conditions and strong inflationary claims trends, particularly in motor.

In addition, profitability in home was impacted by a higher number of large fire claims and weather events including the Beast from the East and an exceptionally dry summer.

The business further stated that volatile investment market conditions, associated with the continuing uncertainty around Brexit, had impacted its investment portfolio and contributed to its profit decrease.

GWP

However, the provider also reported an increase in gross written premium (GWP) to £765.1m in 2018 (2017: £738.5m).

Looking at the personal lines motor division, GWP was £389.1m in 2018, remaining relatively flat compared to the £390.5m achieved in 2017, but the COR deteriorated to 102.8% from 95.3%.

GWP in personal lines home was up slightly to £117.4m (2017: £113.2m) and this division revealed a COR of 106.1% (2017: 104.9%).

In commercial lines, the provider reported a rise in GWP to £207.5m in 2018 from £190.4m in the preceding year along with an improved COR of 89.7% (2017: 96.8%).

Earlier this month Covéa revealed that Carolyn Callan, currently head of SME & schemes, will become its new commercial lines & HNW director, succeeding Simon Cooter who is leaving the business in August.

Challenging

Commenting on the results, Covéa chief executive James Reader, said: “2018 was a challenging year for our personal lines business, as we faced soft market conditions, adverse weather and a significant increase in claims inflation, particularly in motor.

“By contrast, our commercial lines business has continued to deliver good levels of premium growth alongside a strong underwriting result.”

He continued: “Looking beyond our financial performance, we’ve continued to deliver market-leading levels of service to our customers and broker partners and have commenced a major programme of investment in new digital technologies, to ensure that we continue to meet their changing expectations.

“We’ve also made good progress in creating a more inclusive workplace, and in ensuring Covéa Insurance remains a great place to work for all our people. We are very ambitious as an organisation and I remain confident that we are well placed to deliver on those ambitions.”

