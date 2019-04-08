Esure reports £15.4m pre-tax loss for "disappointing" 2018

Provider confirms it has not yet found a replacement for former CEO Stuart Vann who left the business in January last year.

Esure has posted a pre-tax loss of £15.4m in 2018, down from a pre-tax profit of £98.6m in 2017.

In addition its combined operating ratio (COR) deteriorated to 111.8% (2017: 96.7%).

However, the business reported an increase in gross written premiums (GWP) to £862.2m from £820.2m in the preceding year.

Looking at its motor division, Esure posted a 5.1% increase in GWP to £771.4m (2017: £734.3m) and an underwriting loss of £74.5m (2017: profit of £24.9m), which it said was driven by claims inflation, weather and lower premiums across the market.

Its motor COR also deteriorated to 110.7% in 2018 from 95.8% in 2017.

GWP in home increased to £90.8m (2017: £85.9m), but this division also posted an underwriting loss of £17.5m (2017: loss of £2.3m) and a COR of 121.7% (2017: 102.8%).

The provider said in the results statement that the pre-tax loss had been driven by higher than expected claims costs in motor, exceptional weather event related costs on motor and home, as well as fees relating to the takeover by Bain Capital.

Esure stated in August that it had received an offer from Blue Bidco, a subsidiary of US-headquartered private equity firm Bain Capital, valuing the insurer at approximately £1.2bn.

CEO

Esure chairman Sir Peter Wood confirmed that the business had not yet found a replacement for its former chief executive Stuart Vann who left the company last January.

At the time of his departure the insurer stated that Vann, who had been with the business since 2000 and became CEO in 2012, had left by mutual consent.

Wood explained that the search for a new CEO had been paused during the Bain Capital deal, adding: “The search has resumed and is well advanced, and the board intends to confirm a permanent appointment in 2019.”

He said of the results: “2018 was not without challenge. Firstly, competitive market dynamics (lower premiums and elevated claims inflation in motor) combined with the group’s own claims experience impacted the group’s underwriting performance.

“Secondly, the exceptional weather events seen across the UK, particularly in the first half of the year, increased claims costs.”

Wood continued: “While all of these factors led to a disappointing result for the year as a whole, we are taking appropriate steps to strengthen the group’s solvency capital position and with Bain Capital’s backing, Esure will be able to build on its strong foundation and invest in the innovation required to fully realise the exciting opportunities in this market.”

