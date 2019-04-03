Ageas adds broker-facing team of regional underwriting managers

Provider says it aims to build stronger relationships with brokers and grow its commercial lines business.

Ageas has recruited a new regionally focused commercial lines underwriting team with the aim of building stronger relationships with brokers.

The provider noted that the move was part of its strategy to grow in commercial lines and that the team will have a “flexible and bespoke approach to deal-making”.

According to Ageas the team will provide brokers with easier access to underwriters across the regions effective from this month.

The new regional trading underwriting managers are Martyn Hyde, based in the North; John Thompson in the Midlands; Tom Griffiths, South East; and Jason Leist in the South West.

Ageas detailed that the team’s flexible role allows them to “examine broker needs face to face, in complete confidence”, adding that they can pull together tailor-made propositions based around a mutual commitment to a long-term relationship.

Opportunities

Commenting on the new service, chief underwriting officer Adam Clarke said: “We know brokers already enjoy close working relationships with our broker account executives. The new regional trading underwriting managers complement this team.

“By connecting with small and medium-sized independent brokers looking to discuss options for their SME commercial business they will offer a ‘drains-up’ look at bespoke business opportunities.”

He continued: “Whether traded traditionally, digitally or as a scheme, our new regional trading underwriting managers will provide a service that will be particularly appealing to brokers looking for long-term opportunities they’re unable to secure with some of our competitors.”

Ageas recently confirmed it was closing its operations in Port Solent and Stoke-on-Trent, anticipating up to 430 redundancies.

The provider is also currently undergoing a significant restructure of the business.

