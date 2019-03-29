FCA confirms no deal Brexit rules

Rules have been approved by the Treasury and will come into force on exit day if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published final instruments and guidance for firms that will apply in case of a no deal Brexit.

This follows its policy statement outlining near-final rules, which was published in February.

The regulator explained that most of the rules have been made under powers given to the FCA under the EU (Withdrawal) Act and have been approved by the Treasury.

It noted that the final rules are largely unchanged from the near-final version, however the most significant change is that they will now come into force on “exit day” rather than 11pm on 29 March.

According to the FCA, this reflects the decision made at the European Council on 21 March, as well as the changes made by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Exit Day) (Amendment) Regulations 2019.

The FCA has also published the majority of its final transitional directions and guidance for using the transitional power. It has previously outlined how it will use special transitional powers to ensure a stable regulatory environment if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Preparation

Nausicaa Delfas, executive director of international at the FCA said: “The documents published today are the final stages in our preparations in the event that the UK leaves the EU without an implementation period: they ensure that firms have certainty of the financial regime they will be operating within, and so can plan accordingly to meet the needs of their customers.”

The watchdog has also confirmed it has extended the notification window for firms who wish to enter the TPR until the end of 11 April 2019.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.