Legal & General unveils tech solution for brokers

The provider claimed that SmartQuote uses big data to find home insurance quotes in as little as one question if the broker knows the client.

Legal & General, General Insurance (L&G) has launched SmartQuote for Intermediaries, using big data and technology to enable brokers to get a home insurance quote in as little as one question.

The provider noted that SmartQuote is a mobile-friendly solution specialised in buildings and contents insurance.

It added that if brokers know basic information about their client including name, address and date of birth, it can find insurance quotes from asking just one question.

L&G detailed that through the offering’s application process, brokers and their clients can benefit from reduced exposure to disclosure risk, with customers no longer needing to answer a series of complex questions about their home which they may be unsure about.

Brokers will have access to L&G’s latest product offerings Home Insurance Plus and Home Insurance through SmartQuote.

Simon Hird, director of broker and intermediary at L&G, commented: “With SmartQuote, we are redefining the rules of how advisers and their customers get a quote for home insurance and challenging any lingering misconceptions about the quotation process.

“Gone are the days of endless questions and the home insurance journey being considered a hassle or time-consuming.”

He continued: “With research showing that one in four households has no contents cover, it’s clear that customers are too often ignoring the importance of protecting their home.

“Advisers can play an integral role in combatting this by ensuring their clients are properly protected in case of any eventualities and with the launch of SmartQuote for Intermediaries this has become easier than ever before.”

