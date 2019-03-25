Zurich temporarily pulls out of direct home

Insurer says home products can still be bought through the broker channel.

Zurich has confirmed it has temporarily withdrawn its direct home proposition for new customers and renewals.

A spokesperson for the insurer told Insurance Age that the changes will have no impact on its broker proposition.

The move follows on from Zurich’s sale of broker Endsleigh to A-Plan in January 2018.

According to the provider the changes will not have an affect on any of its employees.

Endsleigh

The Zurich spokesperson commented: “Yes, we are still very much committed to the home market and you can still buy our products through an intermediary.

“However, following the sale of Endsleigh earlier last year it was clear that we had a platform change requirement so wanted to take the time to fully address this for our direct home proposition.

“Therefore, as part of an ongoing review of strategy to both improve our current and future capability Zurich has temporarily withdrawn its direct home insurance product for new customers and renewing customers.”

In addition to the Endsleigh acquisition Zurich also underwent a major underwriting restructure last year.

Future

The spokesperson would not give any details on when Zurich is expected to return to the direct home market.

They continued: “Rather than make incremental changes to the product we have made the positive step to give ourselves the breathing space to take stock and really address what our customers require, not only now, but for many years in to the future.

“This was an active and positive decision on our part – we are looking forward, towards a more innovative and connected future.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.