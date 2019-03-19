Insurance Age

Beazley updates cyber policies

Cyber thief
  Aara Syed
Insurer simplifies cyber policies and gives large organisations access to its in-house breach response team.

Beazley has streamlined its UK cyber policies, Infosec, aimed at larger organisations, and BBR for SMEs.

Infosec has now been updated to include access to the Beazley Breach Response unit, Beazley’s in-house breach response team.

The team helps to protect the relevant policy-holders against cyber-attacks. Originally its services were offered exclusively to BBR policy-holders.

Beazley further explained that the BBR policy has been simplified to make it easier for brokers and consumers to understand. The Infosec policy has also been de-cluttered.

The insurer has also integrated first-party covers into the policies from the start, rather than offering them later on. These covers include: cyber extortion, data-recovery costs, business interruption, contingent business interruption and e-crime.

The firm noted that the changes are part of Beazley’s increasing focus on cyber security.

Support
Paul Bantick, head of cyber & executive risks for London and international at Beazley, stated: “Businesses are playing catch-up with highly adaptable cyber criminals.

“Our role is to ensure our clients have the support they need to defend themselves against attacks and data breaches.”

As well as the policy changes, last December Beazley extended its risk management portal. The portal provides clients with information on incident response planning, employee training, compliance, and security best practices.

Brokers can access the cyber cover through Beazley’s online trading platform.

