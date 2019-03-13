Aviva to focus on commercial lines growth

Phil Bayles and Rob Townened discuss the provider's UK results, new CEO Maurice Tulloch, and future plans for brokers.

Aviva has grown in every line of business it has with brokers, according to Phil Bayles, managing director, intermediaries at Aviva UK.

Bayles told Insurance Age: “We’re growing in broker personal lines and in SME specifically and in global corporate business as well. Everything we do with brokers is heading in the same direction.”

The comments were made as the provider revealed its financial results for 2018, announcing a 4% rise in operating profit for the UK business and a flat combined operating ratio of 93.8%.

Bayles highlighted that Aviva would now continue its push to expand in mid-market, while also focusing on growing its SME business through regional brokers.

Personal

Overall, the insurer saw a small drop in its personal lines motor business, and Rob Townend, Aviva UK GI chief executive noted that this was the result of a soft market.

Townend added: “Personal lines is hard, which we’ve been saying for a while. With the discount rate increase coming off last year and then some of the inflationary pressures it’s a tough market and pricing is softening.”

Bayles explained that Aviva will “trade pragmatically” in personal lines this year, stating that chasing volume in motor at the moment is “not compatible with improving your profitability”.

“We don’t want to write business that isn’t making us money,” he continued. “We’ve managed to keep our volumes relatively flat in personal lines.”

Brokers

At the beginning of this month Aviva appointed Maurice Tulloch as its new CEO and according to Bayles the feedback from brokers has been positive.

“Maurice made a big impact when he ran the UK GI business, he turned the business around and he really connected with the UK broker market,” he commented.

Bayles further described Tulloch as “engaging and charismatic” as well as knowledgeable about the UK market, characteristics that he believed brokers valued.

Looking to the future Bayles promised brokers would see more of the same from the insurer, with the UK business continuing on with the same strategy as before.

“We’re growing with all shapes and sizes of brokers and you’re going to see us out in the market trading and showing appetite, looking to grow and helping them to grow their businesses,” he continued.

Meanwhile Townend noted that digitisation and automation could reduce some of the frictional costs between Aviva and brokers.

“We’ll be using data analytics more, we need to keep getting more efficient and then give brokers and their customers more support around management,” he concluded. “We’re going to get even better.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.