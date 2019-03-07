Profit soars at Admiral in 2018

But the provider's UK household segment reports loss after weather impact.

Admiral has reported rises in profit and turnover for the full year 2018, according to its financial results.

On group level pre-tax profit shot up by 18% to £479.3m (2017: £405.3m), while turnover increased by 11% to £3.28bn (2017: £2.96bn).

The provider detailed that the figures were calculated using a discount rate level of 0%, which it noted was its best estimate following the passing of the Civil Liability Bill in December 2018. The rate will be confirmed by early August 2019.

Growth

David Stevens, group chief executive officer, noted that 2018 had been “another pleasing result with rapid growth and record profit for the group”.

He said: “Yes, we delivered record profits and dividends, but we were helped by the UK government’s decision to unwind partially the change in the Ogden discount rate from a couple of years ago.

“Yes, we grew rapidly pretty much across the board, but growth in the core UK Motor business slowed in the second half as we reduced our competitiveness in the face of rising claims costs.”

UK

In its UK insurance business pre-tax profit rose to £555.6m in 2018 from £465.5m in the preceding year and UK turnover increased by 9% to £2.6bn (2017: £2.4bn), while customer numbers went up to 5.2m (2017: 4.6m).

Total premiums written were £2.3bn in 2018 (2017: £2.1bn) and net revenue also nudged up to £523.9m (2017: £491.6m).

Admiral further revealed a pre-tax profit of £561.7m for its UK motor business in 2018, compared to £461.4m in 2017, and a COR of 81.9% for the division (2017: 80.3%).

Turnover in UK motor also grew to £2.4bn in 2018 (2017: £2.2bn) and premiums reported for 2018 were £2.1bn (2017: £2.0bn).

Looking at its UK household business, the provider reported a loss of £3.0m (2017: £4.1m profit), which it said was due to impact from weather events.

Turnover in UK household rose to £146.0m (2017: £107.1m) and premiums grew to £31.2m, compared to £23.1m in 2017. But household COR deteriorated to 120.4% in 2018 (2017: 103.5%.

Confused

Furthermore, Admiral noted that its UK price comparison website Confused grew its profit by 40% to £14.3m in 2018 (2017: £10.1m).

Combined profit for its price comparison businesses was £8.8m, compared to £7.1m in the preceding year and the provider noted that its US aggregator had struggled during the year.

Louise O’Shea, CEO, Confused, stated: “In 2018, Confused continued to evolve its driver centric strategy, with a focus on leading drivers from confusion to clarity, and helping people navigate the noise, clutter and confusion when it comes to the hundreds of insurers fighting for their attention.

“The price comparison sector remains one of the UK’s biggest advertisers and in 2018 we saw costs increase across most of our marketing channels.

This, together with a downturn in insurance prices, and customers using multiple price comparison websites, made the market as competitive as ever.”

