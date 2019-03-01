ERS drives back into full year profit in 2018

COR improved to 96.1%, while GWP fell.

Specialist motor insurer ERS has reported a profit of £11.1m in 2018, coming back from a loss of £12.2m in 2017.

In addition its combined operating ratio improved to 96.1% from 104.9% in the preceding year.

ERS noted that this is its highest profit reported since it was bought by private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners in 2013 and stated the results were driven by its focus on underwriting specialist risks for profit, not volume.

The provider also posted a reduction in gross written premium to £330m (2017: £370m).

Ogden

According to ERS, the overall profit had been impacted by an investment loss of £1.4m, which it said was a result of a volatile economic and political environment.

The insurer further said the results pointed to its pre-Ogden trend of year-on-year COR improvements being restored, following a transformation led by chief executive Ian Parker and Aquiline.

ERS also noted that it had invested in technology in 2018, including the launch of its eTrade platform for brokers.

In September 2018, the provider confirmed that its majority shareholder Aquiline is assessing strategic options for the business, including a sale of ERS.

Focus

Parker commented: “2018 was a fantastic year for ERS and a result of our continued specialist motor only, broker only strategy.

“Continued investment in highly skilled teams and our roll-out of technology gives us a competitive edge that we believe will further improve our market position and returns to all stakeholders.”

He concluded: “The whole team have remained focussed on what we can control throughout 2018 and Aquiline’s strategic review has not knocked us off course or stalled the businesses momentum.

“What’s really pleasing is that 2019 has taken off as we expected with selective growth emerging. We’re really only just getting started.”

