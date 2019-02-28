Egan not happy with RSA UK results and pledges renewed broker focus

New CEO Scott Egan addresses criticism that RSA is tough to trade with and commits to making it easier for regional brokers to work with the insurer as the provider reports an underwriting loss of £106m in 2018.

RSA UK & International chief executive officer Scott Egan has stated that his priority over the coming weeks is to “get around the regions” to re-establish relationships with brokers.

Egan, who was previously chief financial officer of the provider, stepped into the UK&I CEO role earlier this month taking over from Steve Lewis who left the business.

He told Insurance Age: “If there’s a perception out there that we’re difficult to trade with, then I want to make us easier to trade with and I want us to be proud about what we do.

“I want us to trade well with the brokers because they’re an incredibly important channel and you’ll see that as I meet them over the coming weeks.”

Regional brokers

At the time of Lewis’ departure, experts questioned the provider’s strategy when it comes to brokers, with some noting that its focus seemed to be on dealing with larger national brokers.

Last year, brokers also told Insurance Age that RSA has become increasingly “much less visible” to regional brokers.

Addressing these views Egan continued: “My objectives are really clear – I want to listen to their [brokers’] perspective on RSA and I want to hear from them their view on what we can do better, coupled with my own views on what we can do better as well.

“They are a really important part of the customer base of RSA and I’m really looking forward to do more business with them.”

Loss

The comments came after RSA UK revealed an underwriting loss of £106m in 2018, along with a combined operating ratio of 104.0%.

This followed on from an underwriting loss of £70m in the third quarter of last year and a £116m underwriting loss in 2017.

Losses were primarily driven by the more “internationally exposed” parts of the business, which includes its London Market division.

Egan noted that the UK result is “not a result that we are happy with”, but highlighted that RSA is taking action to try to turn it around.

RSA group chief executive Stephen Hester said in October last year that the insurer had a “willingness to reshape portfolios and walk away from business”.

Exits

Subsequently, the provider reported in November 2018 that it was set to restructure its specialty and wholesale business, pulling out of international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business.

Egan explained that the provider had now exited almost half of its London Market book.

“That’s good evidence to show that we’ve taken action, we’ve moved quickly and it’s material,” Egan noted.

He added: “What’s key now is I come into the business and get up to speed and get under the bonnet of the UK as opposed to sitting on the roof of the car.

“I want to get into it and make sure we restore our credibility externally and improve our underwriting in the business that we are remaining in.”

Egan maintained that the parts of the portfolio that the provider has already exited are “the right ones”, but did not rule out the possibility that RSA would pull out of more unprofitable business.

“I want to give myself a little bit of time on all of the sub portfolios just to make sure that I’m completely happy that we’ve drawn the line in the right place,” he commented.

Platform

According to Egan some parts of the UK business, including the bits of the commercial business that is sold through brokers, has “performed well” in 2018.

He highlighted that the proforma combined operating ratio for 2018, which excludes the business lines the company has exited, was 99.4%.

He further noted that his ambition for 2019 was to “get us back to making money”.

Egan concluded: “If there’s more to be done in terms of being on the front foot with our brokers than I am very much up for both listening and acting on that and creating a great platform for RSA beyond 2019.”

