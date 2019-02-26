RSA hires Charlotte Jones as CFO

She takes over from Scott Egan, who moved into the UK & international CEO role following Steve Lewis' departure.

RSA has named Charlotte Jones as its new chief financial officer, taking over from Scott Egan.

Egan replaced Steve Lewis in the role as UK and international chief executive officer at the provider earlier this month.

Following Lewis’ departure experts questioned what RSA’s strategy is when it comes to brokers, with several stating that RSA has increasingly been much less visible to independent brokers.

Jones is expected to take on the CFO post by summer 2019 and will also serve as an executive director on RSA’s board, reporting to group CEO Stephen Hester.

She is currently a non-executive director of RSA and member of the Group Audit and Board Risk committees.

Jones will leave her current role as CFO of Jupiter Fund Management to take up her new position at RSA.

Credentials

Hester commented: “We are delighted that Charlotte has agreed to join RSA as CFO. She has excellent financial services credentials and is well known to us, having served as a non-executive director on our board over the last year.

“She will be an able successor to Scott Egan and I’m looking forward to working with her.”

Jones added: “I’ve enjoyed getting to know RSA as a non-executive director. The business has a clear, ambitious strategy and a strong team, and I’m pleased to be getting more deeply involved to help them take their plans forward.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.