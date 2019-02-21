Qatar Re reveals Markerstudy deal cost

Price published in the company's financial results for 2018.

Qatar Reinsurance, which is a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Company, bought Markerstudy for £107.8m, according to its financial results for the full year 2018.

But as part of the deal it also picked up £70.0m in cash assets from Markerstudy, which means the deal actually cost Qatar Re around £37.8m.

The business signed an agreement to buy Markerstudy’s Gibraltar-based insurance companies – Markerstudy Insurance, Zenith Insurance, St Julians Insurance and Ultimate Insurance - in January 2018.

GWP

Prior to the takeover Qatar Re and Markerstudy already had a reinsurance partnership.

According to the results Markerstudy contributed around £114.4m in gross written premium (GWP) and £9.2m in net profit to its new owner in 2018.

Qatar Re reported a total GWP of £2.65bn for the year (2017: £2.45bn) and a net profit of £139.5m (2017: £89.0m).

Brokers

Following the deal, Markerstudy group underwriting director Gary Humphreys told Insurance Age that the provider would keep its brand and that brokers would not see any difference in the short term.

In June 2018, the provider consolidated its service companies - Markerstudy Ltd, Zenith Insurance Management and Zenith Marque – into one managing general agent.

Meanwhile, last month Markerstudy bought Co-op’s underwriting business in a deal worth £185m, which had been rumoured for months.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.