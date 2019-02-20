Ageas UK sees profit jump in 2018

COR improved to 96.8% for the year, but GWP fell across all of its divisions as results are announced amid business restructure.

Ageas UK’s net profit for 2018 jumped to £76.7m for the full year, from £25.4m in 2017.

In addition its combined operating ratio (COR) improved to 96.8% in 2018 (2017: 103.2%), while its operating profit increased to £82.0m (2017: £20.3m).

However, its total gross written premium (GWP) for the general insurance business, excluding Tesco Underwriting, decreased slightly from £1.36bn in 2017 to £1.23bn in 2018.

Motor

Looking at the individual business lines, GWP for the motor division also dipped slightly to £788.4m (2017: £859.4m).

But Ageas’ motor COR improved significantly to 93.4% in 2018, compared to 102.6% in the preceding year and its operating profit rose to £81.6m (2017: £23.2m).

Similarly the provider reported a drop in household GWP from £316.0m in 2017 to £274.9m in 2018.

In addition, COR for the household business worsened to 102.0% (2017: 99.5%). Ageas also posted an operating loss of £0.5m in household (2017: profit of £9.1m).

The provider noted that excluding the impact of weather events, underlying household performance was good following the exit from under-performing schemes.

Commercial

In other lines, which includes its commercial business, GWP decreased to £165.1m (2017: £180.2m), while its COR improved to 104.1% in 2018 from 112.3% in 2017.

This division also returned to profit, posting an operating profit of £0.9m, compared to a loss of £12.1m in 2017.

Ageas stated that the lower volumes reflect its continued focus on pricing and underwriting discipline in a soft personal lines market.

Insurance Age revealed in November that Ageas had decided to partially exit from broker travel business following a review of its broker travel model.

The provider is currently undergoing a significant restructure of the business and recently announced it was to close its operations in Stoke-on-Trent and Port Solent.

Simplify

Andy Watson, chief executive officer of Ageas UK, commented: “I’m pleased to report that we delivered a solid performance in 2018, driven by our strategy to simplify the business, combined with the continued strong performance of our motor book.

“While there was some evidence of prices stabilising in the motor market in the last quarter, we are still operating in soft conditions following the early response to potential changes as a result of the Civil Liability Bill at the start of last year.

“This has reflected in a decrease in volumes as we maintain our pricing and underwriting discipline.”

He concluded: “Our performance in 2018 has put us in a strong position for 2019, but we are not complacent and hence have been taking further action to simplify our business and respond to changing consumer trends to ensure we remain fit for the future.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.