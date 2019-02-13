MS Amlin unveils technology combined product

Covers available include cyber, business interruption, terrorism and public liability.

MS Amlin has launched a new technology combined product designed for the technology sector.

The provider noted that the product is modular in nature and allows clients to pick and choose products and having as much or as little cover as they require.

Covers

The insurer detailed that clients can choose from the following elements:

Cyber and technology E&O

Material damage

Business interruption

Terrorism

Computer breakdown

Equipment breakdown

Equipment inspection service

Public and products liability

Directors & Officers liability

Officers liability Theft by employee

Legal expenses

Personal accident

Richard Coxon, head of UK Underwriting commented: “At MS Amlin we understand the importance of specialism and producing tailored products to meet our clients individual business needs.”

Flexible

He continued: “The Technology Combined product is designed to reduce any gaps in cover our clients may have, and gives them the ability to flex their insurance solution depending on their most prevalent risks.

“In a world where the nature of risk continues to evolve, we remain focussed on the client and providing flexible options that work for them.”

