MS Amlin unveils technology combined product
Covers available include cyber, business interruption, terrorism and public liability.
MS Amlin has launched a new technology combined product designed for the technology sector.
The provider noted that the product is modular in nature and allows clients to pick and choose products and having as much or as little cover as they require.
Covers
The insurer detailed that clients can choose from the following elements:
- Cyber and technology E&O
- Material damage
- Business interruption
- Terrorism
- Computer breakdown
- Equipment breakdown
- Equipment inspection service
- Public and products liability
- Directors & Officers liability
- Theft by employee
- Legal expenses
- Personal accident
Richard Coxon, head of UK Underwriting commented: “At MS Amlin we understand the importance of specialism and producing tailored products to meet our clients individual business needs.”
Flexible
He continued: “The Technology Combined product is designed to reduce any gaps in cover our clients may have, and gives them the ability to flex their insurance solution depending on their most prevalent risks.
“In a world where the nature of risk continues to evolve, we remain focussed on the client and providing flexible options that work for them.”
