Markel restructures southern regional operations

Brokers in the South will now have access to its Broker Connect team through three new branch hubs.

Markel has restructured its southern regional operations, creating three branch hubs in London, Bristol and Croydon.

According to the provider brokers in the South will now be able to refer e-trade and transactional new business to its dedicated e-trade team, Broker Connect.

The team was established over two years ago and began to accept business under the new structure for the southern region on 21 January this year.

Access

Markel claimed that through Broker Connect, brokers will have greater access to branch underwriters for more complex enquiries.

As part of the new set-up the insurer has hired two business development managers to join new Southern regional manager, Mark Lowther.

Development

Alastair Sambrook, previously at XL Catlin, has been appointed senior business development manager for the London and South East region, and Hayley Baker will manage broker development across the South West and North Wales.

Lowther commented: “The new set-up will allow us to fully support our brokers right across the South region.

“Alastair and Hayley bring exceptional levels of experience and contacts to the company and we look forward to continuing and building upon our many successful broker partnerships over the coming months and years.”

