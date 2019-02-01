FCA takes regulatory control in event of no deal Brexit

The watchdog has been granted temporary transitional power to delay changes made under the EU Withdrawal Act.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined how it will use special transitional powers to ensure a stable regulatory environment if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

The Treasury has put forward draft legislation for transitional provisions if the UK leaves the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

According to the FCA this is intended to minimise the disruption for firms and other regulated entities in this scenario.

The temporary transitional power would give the FCA the ability to delay or phase in changes to regulatory requirements made under the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 - the legislation that has enabled the ‘onshoring’ of EU legislation and rules into the UK rulebook - for a maximum of two years from exit.

The FCA revealed it was putting in place a plan for a no deal EU exit last summer.

Contingency

Nausicaa Delfas, executive director of international at the FCA said: “The temporary transitional power is an important part of our contingency planning.

“In the event that the UK leaves the EU without an agreement, it gives us the flexibility to allow firms and other regulated persons to phase in the regulatory changes that would need to be made as a result of ‘onshored’ EU legislation.”

Delfas claimed the move will give “certainty, ensure continuity, and reduce the risk of disruption”.

However, the regulator warned that there will be some areas where it would not be consistent with the FCA’s statutory objectives to grant transitional relief using the powers.

This includes firms subject to the MiFID II transaction reporting regime, and connected persons (for example approved reporting mechanisms).

Oversight

Delfas continued: “There are some areas such as reporting rules under MiFID II, where it would not be appropriate to provide a phase-in, as receiving these reports is crucial to our ability to ensure market oversight and the integrity of financial markets.

“In these areas only, we expect firms and other regulated persons to begin preparing to comply with the changes now.”

In June 2018, the FCA set out its approach to preparing for all Brexit scenarios, including if there is no withdrawal agreement and no implementation period.

Since then the organisation has been consulting on changes to the FCA Handbook and binding technical standards.

In November it also published a set of proposals on what to do in the event of hard Brexit and no implementation period.

Cost

It has already been revealed that planning for Brexit cost the body £5m in the 2018/19 financial year.

As part of today’s (1 February) announcement, the FCA also noted that existing transitional arrangements such as the temporary permissions regime (TPR) will operate from exit day.

Firms and other regulated persons wishing to use these regimes were warned they should ensure they have completed the necessary steps by exit day to enter the relevant regime.

The FCA pledged to publish more information on how firms should comply with post-exit rules before exit day.

So far the government has failed to finalise an exit agreement with Parliament and the EU and the UK is expected to leave on 29 March this year.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.