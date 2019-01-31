NIG extends broker training programme with new courses

The insurer said Connect for Brokers is designed to help brokers build a customer-centric culture across their organisation.

First Academy, NIG’s club for its top independent brokers and their staff, has expanded its training programme for 2019.

The club offers soft and technical training for people at all levels of experience to add to their professional skills and knowledge.

The insurer, which is part of the Direct Line Group, noted that the new content, Connect for Brokers, is partly based on its own internal training programme and built around three leadership courses and five modules for customer-facing staff.

The programme, which is now in its third years also includes product training days, Cert CII qualifications, quarterly webinars and leadership development modules.

Culture

Sonya Bryson, managing director of NIG, commented: “Connect has been transformational. It’s made doing business easy for our customers and re-engaged our teams to provide a great customer experience.

“Connect for Brokers enhances how First Brokers work with their customers to build a truly customer-centric culture across their organisation.”

NIG has also extended First Academy’s apprenticeships programme to offer two new apprenticeship courses.

Suz Diemer, head of broker propositions at NIG, said: “Now in its third year, First Academy is really hitting its stride. We’re always looking to evolve the programme to ensure it remains relevant to brokers.

“This year will see more enhancements and in Connect for Brokers, some really valuable and exclusive content we think will make a huge difference to brokers keen to develop their people.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.