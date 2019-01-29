InsurTech Futures: Ex-AIG boss Jacqueline McNamee's C-Quence launches

Start-up MGA unveils management liability product and tech platform.

Start-up managing general agent (MGA) C-Quence has gone live with its underwriting platform C-Q Elements, Insurance Age can reveal.

The InsurTech MGA has also launched its management liability product ML5.

The start-up was founded by chief executive Jaqueline McNamee, who was previously managing director of AIG in the UK.

C-Quence noted that it built and designed the technology platform aiming to “make it easy for brokers to deliver sophisticated commercial insurance solutions and products a lot quicker, at a lower cost and with enhanced levels of service”.

Brokers

In a recent interview with Insurance Age, McNamee said: “In the commercial insurance market, the time is right to harness that new technology and the use of data analytics.

“From making that decision [to go into InsurTech], conversations with brokers convinced me that there was a real appetite to drive change and improve the status quo out there.”

She continued: “That meant starting to think differently about how we could apply technology to significantly improve the experience for brokers and insurers, looking at it from the perspective of the customer.”

According to the start-up, the platform features the use of high-quality third party data, a significantly reduced question set for quotes and underwriting with automated pre-bind compliance checks of the customer.

It added that if a risk falls outside the automated process, system-driven referral recommendations will reduce administrative overheads and speed up underwriting decisions.

Products

Elliot Biggs, head of technology and data at C-Quence told Insurance Age that a number of brokers have been testing the system ahead of the launch.

“The feedback from brokers has been very positive,” he noted. “They’ve said that the capability and sophistication of the platform exceeds what they’ve seen elsewhere.”

He further confirmed that management liability is just the first product to be launched, with property and casualty set to follow.

According to the MGA, ML5 is a modular product which lets brokers combine management liability cover with up to four other covers and tailor options within each module to suit the needs of their customers.

The policy is built for individual clients using automated document construction and C-Quence added that the policy wordings are short, clear and simple to understand.

Speed

McNamee commented: “Having started on 1 March last year I am proud with what our talented team have achieved in such a short space of time.

“The speed at which we have achieved our first major goal gives me great confidence that we will grow the business rapidly in 2019, delivering a property and casualty suite along similar lines to ML5 and continually improve the broker experience with C-Q Elements.”

She concluded: “I am extremely grateful to the broking firms that helped us develop C-Q Elements.

“Their pre-release testing and positive feedback was key to delivering a trading platform that effectively meets broker needs. We believe it sets a new industry standard for underwriting service.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.