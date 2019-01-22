Ageas consults on closure of Stoke and Port Solent operations

The move could affect up to 597 staff as the insurer notes that customers are increasingly buying through digital channels.

Ageas has confirmed it is to close two of its sites in a move that could hit up to 597 staff members.

The Stoke Sentinel reported today (22 January) that its Stoke-on-Trent call centre would close by June 2020 and 388 people could be affected.

Ageas confirmed to Insurance Age that 388 staff work at the Stoke operation. However it is understood at this stage that the number of likely redundancies is unclear. It is believed some people may be transferred to other sites.

The Port Solent office, which is just 20 miles from the insurer’s Eastleigh base, is also set to be closed in a move that could affect up to 209 staff members.

The insurer said in a statement: “We have decided it makes sense to prioritise the sites that we own in Eastleigh, Bournemouth and Gloucester, and retain leased offices in the major cities of London and Manchester.

“Unfortunately, Port Solent and Stoke do not fit this new plan. Therefore, we are intending to transfer all operations from Port Solent to Eastleigh.”

Consultation

It continued: “We have started a consultation process about transferring our employees by the end of June 2019. We are also consulting with our employees in our Stoke office over our intention to close this site by June 2020.”

In addition the provider is also planning to close its sales and service operation in Eastleigh from 1 April 2019 to consolidate this operation into its Gloucester office.

Ageas said in the statement that the decision had been affected by the changing way consumers are buying insurance.

The statement read: “Customers are increasingly choosing to buy and service policies through digital channels. In addition, we have removed complexity from our business and invested in technology to make us more efficient. These changes in our business mean we have fewer employees, but we retain a substantial amount of workspace and facilities.

“Our plan is to reorganise our sites to reflect this changing environment – a course of action we did not take lightly.”

Restructure

The business announced last year that it would undergo a “significant restructure” in 2019.

In its most recent set of results the provider delivered an improved combined operating ratio of 99% for the first half of 2018 (H1 2017: 105.7%).

Net profit also improved to €31m (£27.8m) from €11m in the same period of 2017. However, gross written premium fell 8% to £601.5m.

November last year saw Ageas partially withdraw from the travel market.

Kwik Fit

And, in January 2017 Ageas confirmed that 521 people would be made redundant as it closed its Kwik Fit Insurance Services office in Uddingston. The provider had previously stated that the office closure was a result of changes in the way people buy insurance.

In addition, Ageas owned broker Castle Cover, specialising in insurance for the over 50s, closed to new business in February 2017.

The Ageas statement concluded: “This is clearly unsettling news for our employees and our priority is to support them at this time. The options for employees at the affected sites are different depending on where they’re based and their roles.

“We are committed to listening to them, being open and transparent during the consultation, and supporting them in any way we can through the changes.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.