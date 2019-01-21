Mark Cliff joins Be Wiser as NED

He stepped down as executive CEO of Brightside last July.

Brightside chairman and non-executive director Mark Cliff has signed up as an NED for Be Wiser Insurance Services.

Cliff took up the two days per month post in November last year and is focusing on risk audit and governance at Be Wiser.

He stepped down from the CEO role at Brightside in July last year, with former Axa boss Brendan McCafferty taking up the job in August.

Cliff had been with Brightside since May 2015, originally as executive chairman before becoming CEO in September of that year.

Prior to Brightside he spent eight years with Ageas, latterly as retail CEO. Before this he worked at Axa and RSA.

Opportunity

According to Cliff there is no conflict working as an NED with Brightside and Be Wiser.

“We cleared it between the two,” he pointed out.

“The opportunity to help in the business is great.”

He noted the firms work in different parts of the sector and said his experience would help Be Wiser in “the next stage of their development”.

Cliff continued: “They have a great brand.

“I have been involved in with digital and understanding the latest pricing structures. I can bring that sort of knowledge to the business.”

Entrepreneur

He described chairman Mark Bower Dyke as a “great entrepreneur” adding that he has known him for eight years.

“They are doing lots of exciting things in the business and it is a good time to join Mark and the team. I know most of the people.”

Since leaving the executive role at Brightside, Cliff has also taken on an NED position with Evolution Claims Management and stated there was one more to come.

He concluded: “I am working in a consultancy with a number of tech firms.

“And I am also doing some mentoring and coaching.”

