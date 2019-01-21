Markerstudy buys Co-op underwriting in £185m deal

Businesses also sign 13 year agreement for motor and home insurance distribution.

Markerstudy has completed the long-touted deal for Co-op’s underwriting business and signed a 13 year agreement to distribute motor and home insurance products for a total of £185m.

Co-op’s plan to sell CIS General Insurance was first rumoured in August last year with Markerstudy tipped in November as the most likely buyer.

According to the Co-op it will now focus on providing “a broader range of insurance products” through Co-op Insurance Services.

The firm added that it will develop propositions with and continue to work with its existing partners.

Staff

Co-op did not detail the impact on staff but stated that the choice of selling to Markerstudy was influenced by a “commitment to retain a large number of colleague roles”.

The takeover is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in the second quarter this year.

Kevin Spencer, group CEO of Markerstudy Group said: “Our purchase of the Co-op’s insurance underwriting business and the arrangement to provide insurance products to its members is testimony to our robust business model and investment in our people and technology.

“This is an exciting partnership opportunity for us, where we hope to combine our experience and expertise into a shared vision of success, enabling us to assume a significant role in the longevity of this cherished household name.”

Members

Pippa Wicks, deputy CEO at Co-op commented that Markerstudy had promised to “maintain and then look to expand the operation”.

She reported: “From the outset we’ve been very clear that we intend to enhance our insurance offer for Co-op members and this agreement provides the means for us to do this in an effective way. Markerstudy have shown a clear willingness to partner with us, and to develop a compelling range of products which will increase our insurance footprint and extend our Co-op difference.”

