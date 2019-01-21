Insurance Age

Home insurance premiums continue to creep up in Q4 2018

Analysis by The AA reveals quarterly and yearly increases.

Typical home combined buildings and contents insurance policies increased in price by 0.4% in 2018, the AA has calculated.

The yearly total was far lower than the 5% seen in 2017.

The small climb, to £163.38, came after a 0.9% bump in the final quarter of the year. This, along with a rise in the second quarter, more than wiped out the falls in the first and third quarters of the year.

Index
The Shoparound figures, part of the AA’s British Insurance Premium Index, also showed uplifts in separate buildings and contents policies for Q4.

The average buildings premium was up by 0.2% in the three months and by 0.7% over 12 months.

Meanwhile, the average contents premium rose 0.8% but was still down by 0.7% over all of 2018.

The Shoparound results come from a nationwide basket of risks using aggregator, direct and broker quotes to find an average of the five cheapest quotes.

Competitive
Janet Connor, director of AA Insurance said: “Despite minimal rises in home insurance when compared to the last quarter, insuring a home is still incredible value for money.

“Although there is growing evidence of British climate changing with growing likelihood of weather extremes, the home insurance market remains highly competitive for consumers.”

