NMU in specialist line-led restructure

Provider says reorganisation will not result in any branch closures and that it plans to keep existing staff wherever possible.

Specialist insurer NMU is set to reorganise in order to digitise the business, Insurance Age can reveal.

The provider said it will reshape the company from a branch driven business into one led by specialist lines.

The company stated the new structure would better support its growth ambitions and utilise current resources.

The cargo insurer, which also specialises in engineering, terrorism and marine trade, detailed that the move was a result of “changing industry dynamics”.

Brokers

According to NMU its future plans involve expanding into additional niche product lines and adopting an IT digitisation strategy, with the aim to “introduce technology designed to support people not replace people”.

A spokesperson confirmed to Insurance Age that there were no plans to close any of its offices across the UK.

NMU explained that the plan was to maintain existing staff “wherever possible” but accepted that roles may change.

The new structure is expected to be implemented in the second quarter of 2019.

Transition

David Perfect, NMU chief executive officer, commented: “Change management with any organisation presents its challenges but with the insurance landscape transitioning so rapidly, we are fully aware that what has made NMU a success in the past, also has to transition to a modern day digital era to maintain that success and meet our growth ambitions for the future.

“We have hugely experienced and knowledgeable staff across a comprehensive network of offices that take great pride in the service levels they deliver and who we are confident will embrace this necessary change, continuing to encompass the culture and values that make NMU such a success.”

He continued: “Recognising the crucial importance to our brokers of local service and relationships, we are fully committed to maintaining our existing UK wide office structure.

“Always striving to innovate and improve our working practices will enable us to continue to deliver an award winning service by empowered and accessible underwriters, thus ensuring as a business, we are fully fit for the future.”

