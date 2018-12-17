Review of the year: July
Forget having a summer playlist! July 2018 saw brokers more interested in who topped Allianz's “hit list” and Axa's replacement for Amanda Blanc, along with finally having a date for the senior managers’ regime.
We take a look at the top five stories that got brokers talking in July 2018.
- News analysis: Who’s top of the Allianz “hit list”?
The initail announcement of Allianz reportedly looking to make a large scale insurer acquisition had sparked mixed reactions from the UK broker market. Speculation was rife over which provider was at the top of its wish list, with UK-headquartered RSA and Aviva being among the potential targets as well as Swiss insurer Zurich and Australian provider QBE. The Sunday Times kicked off reports that suggested Allianz chief executive officer Oliver Bäte had been working with investment bankers for several months to develop a “hit list”.
- Brokers finally have date for senior managers’ regime
Brokers have until 9 December 2019 to get ready for the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR). The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed the implementation date as it published the near final rules for the regime. Firms can now access the guides to the SM&CR – which replaces the Approved Persons regime – to understand what steps they need to take to prepare for its implementation.
- Mark Cliff out as CEO at Brightside
Mark Cliff left his chief executive role at Brightside Group to become non-executive chairman of the broker. The business said in a statement that the move was designed to pave way for the appointment of a new CEO. Cliff first joined Brightside as executive chairman in May 2015 and became executive chairman and CEO in September the same year.
- Axa names Amanda Blanc’s replacement
Axa appointed Claudio Gienal as its new chief executive of Axa UK and Ireland. Gienal took over from previous CEO Amanda Blanc following her departure for Zurich in April this year. At the time of her exit the industry said Blanc was a “big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich”. Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge had held the CEO post on an interim basis. Poupart-Lafarge, who was previously UK chief financial officer at the insurer, is moving to take up the CFO role in France.
- Peter Cullum-owned Trimulgherry buys commercial broker
Peter Cullum-owned insurance group Trimulgherry Investments bought the commercial business of Hurst Group to create a new broker, Professional & Medical Insurance Solutions. The new business, based in Essex, is led by Richard McEwen and specialises in a range of commercial insurance products for doctors, dentists and professionals. Trimulgherry was established by ex-Towergate chairman Peter Cullum and Minority Venture partners (MVP) chief executive James McCaffrey and works closely with MVP.
Check back in to see how August panned out for brokers in 2018.
Also, see June’s highlights.
