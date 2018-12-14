Bluefin fine – 32 FCA staff directly involved in investigation

One year on a Freedom of Information of request from Insurance Age reveals the timeline of events.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed that 32 staff were directly involved in the investigation into Bluefin that resulted in a £4m fine for failing to manage conflicts arising from being owned by Axa in 2011 to 2014.

The punishment was handed down almost exactly a year ago on 5 December 2017 by which time Bluefin had already been sold to Marsh for £295m.

Bluefin agreed to settle at an early stage of the FCA’s investigation, if it had not done so then it would have been hit by a £5.7m fine.

Timeline

Among the regulator’s findings in 2017 were that Bluefin had been “failing to organise its affairs responsibly and effectively with adequate risk management systems and controls” and that it had not been communicating with customers “about Bluefin’s independence in a way that was clear, fair and not misleading”.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request from Insurance Age has revealed the timeline behind the events.

According to the FCA the concerns that led to the opening of the enforcement investigation were first raised in December 2013.

”Following ongoing supervisory work, the investigation into Bluefin was opened,” the watchdog confirmed.

Contact

The FCA informed Bluefin that they would be contacted by FCA Enforcement on 24 July 2014 and were officially informed of the investigation when FCA Enforcement contacted them on 25 July 2014.

The regulator also detailed that, according to its records, FCA Enforcement first contacted Axa about this investigation on 11 May 2015.

However, it stressed that a subsidiary will make its own report to its parent company as appropriate and it is not the FCA’s practice to inform a parent company if an investigation is opened into a subsidiary unless there is a particular reason in the circumstances of that investigation to do so.

The first face-to-face meeting with Bluefin about the investigation was held on 4 September 2014 with the last one held on 21 November 2017.

The FCA has the right to decline an FOI where it would cost more than £450 to source the information. Accordingly there were no details available on the number of meetings held.

However, the authority detailed that no external consultants were engaged in the enforcement process.

