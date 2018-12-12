L&G's general insurance up for sale - report
Sky News reveals disposal plans and £300m price tag.
Sky News has revealed that Legal & General (L&G) has appointed Fenchurch Advisory Partners to explore the sale of its general insurance operations.
A spokesperson for the insurer told Insurance Age that the company would not be commenting on the report.
According to the article the price tag on the disposal could be north of £300m.
Results
The insurer’s half year results for 2018 showed a pre tax loss of £14m for general insurance business.
The provider said the reversal from a profit of £21m in the first half of 2017 was due to weather-related claims particularly from the “beast for the east”.
The combined operating ratio worsened to 107% for the six months with gross written premium up 12% to £193m.
Insurer consolidation
If a sale proceeds it will mark another significant event in the recent wave of insurer consolidation.
In the past year Allianz has bought up LV’s general insurance book and has been rumoured to be looking to make another purchase. Axa also snapped up XL Catlin for $15bn (£11.1bn) in cash.
Co-op Insurance is also believed to be on the market with Markerstudy tipped as the likely buyer and speculation has surrounded Ageas being the target of a Chinese bidder.
