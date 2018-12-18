In-depth - schemes: Perfect partnerships

To be successful brokers need a deep knowledge of the sector they’re targeting with a scheme, says Jonathan Smith

Schemes can be a tough market. Brokers need to navigate around risk and governance, GDPR, the ever-evolving challenge presented by emerging technology and developing the breadth of the customer proposition to remain relevant. This must all be done while retaining a steely focus, much like the underwriter upon growth and profit.

It is anticipated that 40% of scheme brokers have seen at least, if not more than, 10% uplift in business over the last 12 months, with approximately 80% of brokers expecting to see this growth trend continue over the next five years.

However, with an ever-changing and shifting environment, having a deep-rooted, ingrained understanding of the customer, their trade sector and the overall market is critical to the development and growth of a scheme.

When you say it aloud, it almost seems too obvious, doesn’t it? Having a deep understanding of your current and/or target customer is fundamental in business, but even more so in schemes, which typically look to serve a niche customer set with clear demands for tailored, bespoke product and proposition solutions.

At Aviva, we like to partner with brokers who are expert in their field, and work with brokers in some truly niche markets including village halls, classic cars, children’s nurseries, charities, tree surgeons, motor taxi and caravans.

What sets a scheme apart is when they are managed by individuals who are passionate about what they do and truly understand their market and their customer needs – both from a product and risk management/mitigation perspective.

A scheme isn’t, and shouldn’t be, built from the top down, it’s built from the ground up, and the solid foundation of a scheme is knowing who your customer is and their true demands and needs from their insurer partner.

Talking to your current or prospective customers is one of the most valuable assets you have in starting to understand who they are and what makes them tick. Talk to them, hold focus groups, send surveys, read and respond to reviews, spend time with your customer service teams – What do customers want, what are their frustrations, where do they struggle to find suitable cover, what do they think is lacking, how are they dealing with risk and governance? Make time in your diary and immerse yourself in the customer.

This bank of knowledge and insight should form the basis of your product development. Start here, and then work together in partnership with an insurer to build a bespoke, tailored, fit-for-purpose solution that truly serves the needs of your customer.

Furthermore, the relationship created between broker, insurer and customer will allow you to work and learn together to make continued adjustments to the scheme’s overall proposition, including risk mitigation, in order to provide the best outcomes for your customers and offer more than just an insurance product.

It goes without saying that knowing your customer is imperative in building a successful, sustainable and profitable scheme, and any business for that matter. However, it’s equally as important to develop the same level of understanding of the environment you operate within. How can you be an expert if you aren’t completely aware of your surroundings?

As part of Aviva’s pitch process, we ask brokers to demonstrate their understanding of their target market. If you had to pitch a new scheme to an insurer next week, how well could you articulate your perception of the business landscape you’re vying to take a niche, tailored scheme to?

What’s the extent of your knowledge and data of:

the competitors and their products? How can you be different to the rest?

the current and future opportunities and threats? Will you be the disruptor, or the disrupted?

the macro-environmental influences on the market? These are changes that you can’t control, but can have an impact on your business. Think about governance and regulations, the economy, Brexit, etc.

In our eyes, an expert is a broker who has the measure of their market, and everything within it. We like to think of a scheme as a partnership between the expert broker and the expert insurer.

You bring the knowledge of your chosen market and the best insurers should offer a full deck of support, including support with claims, risk management and prevention, risk and governance, and marketing.

Jonathan Smith is head of commercial SME solutions & schemes at Aviva