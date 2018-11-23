Allianz extends contract of global boss Oliver Bäte

Bäte signs up until 2024.

Allianz added five years to global CEO Oliver Bäte’s contract as chairman of the board of management.

He took up the post on 7 May 2015.

The original contract was set to end in September 2019 but has now been extended until September 2024.

Bäte has been with Allianz since 2008 initially as chief operating officer. Prior to this he worked at consultancy firm McKinsey in New York and Germany.

During his time as leader the insurer has bought LV’s general insurance business in the UK and been tipped to make further acquisitions such as Aviva or RSA after being linked with XL Catlin which eventually sold to Axa.

Michael Diekmann, chairman of Allianz’s supervisory board commented: “Under Mr. Bäte’s leadership, Allianz has developed extremely well over the past three years.

“The supervisory board is convinced that he is the right chairman of the board of management for the challenges ahead.”

Bäte said: “I am very pleased with the trust placed in me.

“It confirms that the path we have taken and our strategic approach are right. Together with my colleagues, I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that Allianz stays successful in the future.”

