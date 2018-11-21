Chief operating officer Shirine Khoury-Haq to leave Lloyd's

She will stay on until the first half of 2019.

Lloyd’s chief operating officer (COO) Shirine Khoury-Haq will leave the corporation after nearly five years, following two other big executive exits earlier this year.



She joined Lloyd’s in July 2014. Khoury-Haq worked with Lloyd’s to digitalise the London (re)insurance market and make it easier to do business.



Her responsibilities at the London Market included: global operations, information technology, data, innovation, business transformation and corporate real estate.



2019

John Neal, chief executive officer (CEO) at Lloyd’s said Khoury-Haq will continue as COO and a member of the executive committee until she leaves during the first half of 2019.



“I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank Shirine for the role she has taken in delivering real change to the way the Lloyd’s market does business over the last five years,” added Neal.



Khoury-Haq said: “I have also been very lucky to work with two great CEOs, Inga Beale and John Neal, who have backed me both professionally and personally.”



The corporation said Khoury-Haq’s departure date would be confirmed in due course.



Changes

In September, Lloyd’s revealed the upcoming departure of chief commercial officer Vincent Vandendael.



Vandendael worked on establishing Lloyd’s Brussels subsidiary in response to Brexit and is expected to continue working with the team over the coming months to transition his responsibilities.



Neal, former QBE Insurance Group chief executive officer took over from Inga Beale, Lloyd’s first female CEO, in October.



