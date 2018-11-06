Brokers won’t be impacted by Axa redundancies

The provider is consulting on 59 roles in its claims business.

Axa’s consultation on 59 redundancies in its claims function is not set to impact on any broker-facing roles.

The provider confirmed that the department reorganisation, first reported by Kent Online, would not affect brokers and they will receive normal service.

A spokesperson commented: “As part of our efforts to modernise our claims function we have had to take some tough decisions and, unfortunately, after consulting with unions and management, 59 roles are being placed at risk of redundancy.

Redeployed

“However, 26 of these roles are likely to be redeployed to other offices and 33 new roles will be created as part of the changes. This move does not impact Axa PPP staff based in Tunbridge Wells and we will look to redeploy staff to our healthcare team if possible. We have begun talking to impacted employees and the consultation process will be concluded by the start of December.

The roles at risk include 30 in Tunbridge Wells, 18 in Haverhill and 11 in Birmingham.

Twenty Tunbridge Wells roles will transfer to Birmingham with one moving to Gloucester and another to Bolton. Four further roles from Haverhill will also move to Bolton.

It is understood that the move is unrelated to the 2016 relocation of its motor claims operation team and is part of a wider transformation programme in the claims business.

