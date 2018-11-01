Broker Expo: Panel discussion on world class customer focus

Service, training, recruitment and learning from mistakes all come under the microscope.

Delegates at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo in Coventry have heard from a panel of experts on how broking can deliver world class customer focus.

Hosting the event Michael Lawrence, personal lines director at LV posed the questions to the broking specialists to help share knowledge and build crucial skills in the sector.

The discussion began with a focus on what true world class customer service really looks like.

Ian Cooper, COO at Lockton advised: “Put yourselves in the shoes of the customers and think about how they see life.”

Kathryn Moon, managing director at Gallagher in Coventry urged the audience to accept that while customers want a good price service was the way of differentiating a company in an increasingly commoditised world.

“It is up to us to demonstrate that it is not just about price,” she maintained.

Training

Lawrence moved the conversation on to how to train staff to deliver this best in class service.

Peter Blanc, group CEO at Aston Lark pointed out: “Most brokers do a lot of technical training but we try to do a lot of soft skills training too.”

Part of the process, he believes, involves mentoring and taking junior staff out to meet clients.

“Nothing beats that real world experience of sitting in front of clients,” Blanc stated.

While accepting there were differences between the needs of commercial and personal lines customers he continued: “Being face to face and providing great customer service is very different to providing great customer service on an app.”

Full picture

And Neil Walton, CEO of Centor Insurance and Risk Management echoed this thought. “If you don’t see the customer how are you going to understand their needs and demands?” he questioned.

He also pointed out that firms should not be shy of looking beyond insurance and get the full picture to understand customers by encouraging uptake of business “MBAs” and so forth.

According to Lawrence part of the process has to involve measuring the delivery of high class service.

Igo4’s CEO Matt Munro told attendees that his firm engages with their customers, puts in follow up calls, uses online analytics and more.

“Being customer-centric is a great phrase but you have to make sure it is embedded throughout your business,” he highlighted.

He also noted that with 85% of customers interacting on the mobile phone it was crucial to deliver for clients where they want to be served via an omni-channel approach.

Retention

Moon developed the point by noting that the “ultimate measure of client satisfaction is retention rates” and added that firms should always share positive feedback with colleagues to keep everyone up to speed.

“Retention rates are the ultimate arbiter of client satisfaction,” Cooper agreed.

While Blanc amused the audience with his interjection. “We like to treat our customers the way we treat our mums,” he summed up.

Failures

The specialists also accepted that no business can succeed 100% of the time and had to prepare for failures and look to learn from them.

Munro detailed that while naturally keen to keep mistakes to an absolute minimum, they should be viewed as teaching opportunities by being acknowledged rather than hidden.

“It is not necessarily about jumping on staff and disciplining them, it is about showing them where they are going wrong and how they can actually rectify that,” he began.

“Nobody gets it right all of the time.”

New talent

The breakout session ended with Lawrence opening the floor to questions which concluded with a look at how broking could best attract new talent, particularly school and university leavers, to deliver this world class customer focus.

“Recruitment is an absolutely critical issue,” Cooper stated.

“We should place more emphasis on recruiting the right calibre of person to the industry with the right behaviours,” he set out.

“If you have got people who are very inquisitive and emotionally intelligent then particularly the technical skills of insurance is quite straightforward.”

And Munro picked up the point that working in the industry should be viewed as a great opportunity.

“I don’t think there has been a better time [to work in insurance] than there is now,” he said.

Noting that not everyone wants to go to university and that there were a range of roles from tech developers to marketing and beyond he encouraged the audience to go out and push the “attractive proposition” to the public.

“It is about showing them they can have a career,” he ended.

