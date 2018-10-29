Axa appoints Amelie Breitburd as UK and Ireland CFO

Breitburd replaces Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge who was also interim CEO after Amanda Blanc left.

Axa has appointed Amelie Breitburd as chief financial officer (CFO) of UK and Ireland. She will start on 1 January 2019.



Breitburd has been at Axa for 14 years and was most recently CFO of the insurer’s Asia arm having held several senior roles in the firm’s Paris branch.

She has previously worked at KPMG and Allianz.

France

Breitburd replaces Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge who is moving to become CFO of Axa France.

He had joined Axa UK and Ireland in September 2012 becoming the UK group’s chief financial officer in September 2013.



Poupart-Lafarge was also interim chief executive officer for UK and Ireland following Amanda Blanc’s departure for Zurich in April this year. He held the role until the appointment of Claudio Gienal who took up the position this September.



Breitburd will also take over Poupart-Lafarge’s responsibilities as executive sponsor for Axa UK and Ireland’s diversity and inclusion programme.



Team change

Gienal commented: “Amelie has played an important role in the success of Axa Group in Paris and brings significant skill and experience to our management team.



“I would also like to thank Bertrand for his excellent work as both CFO and executive sponsor for diversity and inclusion.

“Everyone at Axa UK and Ireland wishes him the best of luck as he starts a new and exciting chapter as CFO of Axa France.”



