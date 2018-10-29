Average ICO data breach fine doubles to nearly £150,000 in 12 months

Increase a “wake up call” for businesses says law firm RPC.

The average fine issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for failing to protect against data breaches has doubled to £146,000 in the year to 30 September 2018, according to RPC.

The law firm calculated that the total value of penalties imposed by the ICO in the period rose to £4.98m, up 24% from £4 million the year before (see graph).

It listed three of the largest fines in the last year:

Equifax, which was fined the maximum £500,000 for failing to protect the personal information of up to 15 million UK citizens during a cyber-attack in 2017;

Carphone Warehouse, which was fined £400,000 for failing to adequately protect customer and employee data;

The British and Foreign Bible Society, which promotes the availability of the Bible worldwide, was fined £100,000 following a cyber-attack that compromised personal data of 417,000 people.

Over the year insurance was also in the firing line with Bupa hit for £175,000 after customer data ended up for sale on the dark web.

GDPR

RPC flagged that the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), which affects companies that store or process personal information, is expected to result in higher fines for larger businesses over the medium term.

According to the lawyers, the ICO is likely to hold off on issuing large fines to SMEs and noted that the regulator has also said it will not be making early examples of businesses for minor infringements by issuing large fines.

GDPR came into effect on 25 May and means companies that fail to protect personal data can now be fined up to €20m [£17.8m] or 4% of the organisation’s turnover.

The maximum fine in the UK before this was £500,000.

Enforcement

A Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age earlier this year revealed that the ICO had increased its staffing levels to get ready for GDPR.

Total staff numbers in 2016 were 442. This increased to 472 by March 2017 and went up again to 537 in March 2018.

RPC flagged that the ICO had recently issued the UK’s first GDPR enforcement notice against AggregateIQ, in relation to an incident that saw data of up to 87 million Facebook users accessed. The firm is appealing the fine.

Wake-up call

Richard Breavington, partner at RPC, commented that a doubling in the average size of a fine should serve as a “wake-up call to businesses”.

“Given that there seems to be no slowdown in the number of cyber-attacks today – businesses need to see how they can mitigate the risks to their customer when there is an attack,” he continued.

“For example, businesses should ensure that they take out cyber insurance policies so that they can bring in experts to contain the impact of an attack and limit the exfiltration of data.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.