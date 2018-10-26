Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning discuss Simon Cooter's decision to leave Covéa in 2019 and FCA warnings on clone brokers.

Insurance Age's news editor and reporter give their views on the week's big stories as they cover the five most clicked on articles by brokers.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top stories for the week commencing 22 October 2018:

1) Divisive whiplash and Ogden Bill passes through Commons

2) Covéa boss Simon Cooter to leave in 2019

3) FCA warns on clone of Ellis David Insurance Brokers

4) Vantage owner, NSM, buys UK motor MGA

5) LV signals expanded appetite with four more partnerships