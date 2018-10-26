ABI: Freeze IPT - the “mother of all stealth taxes”

Trade body says people are paying record amounts of the tax and urges the government to keep it at 12% in the upcoming Budget.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has urged the government to freeze insurance premium tax (IPT) in the forthcoming Budget on 29 October.

The trade body analysed HMRC figures and declared that taxpayers are now paying record amounts of the tax.

According to the association, IPT raised £1.35bn for HMRC in August – the highest amount ever and £200m more than it raised in August 2017.

The ABI noted that this is more than four times higher than the £300m that the sugar tax is expected to raise in a whole year.

Calculations from the ABI also showed that the government has taken in £6.13bn from the tax over the last 12 months, which is more than brought in by any of the sin taxes on beer, wine or gambling (see box).

Stealth

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI described IPT as the “mother of all stealth taxes”.

He commented: “Despite insurance customers paying more and more of it, many people still remain unaware of it.

"Insurance customers are responsible people, abiding by the law and taking sensible steps to protect themselves, yet this responsible behaviour has been punished by repeated rises in IPT.

“The Chancellor should look elsewhere in his efforts to balance the books.”

Action

Steve White, chief executive of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), has previously warned of the “serious threat” of IPT rising again in this year's Budget.

He called on brokers to take action and write to their MPs to encourage them to stop this from happening.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said in last year’s Budget that IPT would remain at 12%. This was welcomed by the insurance sector after it had seen IPT double in just two years.

