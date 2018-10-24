AA reports flat home insurance premiums for Q3 2018

The cost of insuring a home “remains remarkable value for money”.

The latest AA Shoparound Index has revealed that a typical home combined buildings and contents policy quote slipped by 1.2% in the third quarter of 2018 to £161.87.

The slight drop reversed the rises of the second quarter and meant that the year-on-year price has increased by only 1.3%.

The AA noted that the small reduction in the three month period came despite concerns that the long hot summer would lead to a rise in subsidence claims.

Remarkable

The Shoparound research is formed by using ‘customers’ to represent the insurance buying public and then sourcing quotes across aggregators, direct insurers and brokers to calculate an average of the five cheapest prices.

According to the firm the cost of insuring a home “remains remarkable value for money”.

It highlighted that contents premiums are only around £1 more than the average Shoparound quote when the index was launched back in 1994.

The AA’s most recent numbers showed that:

The average buildings premium dropped by 1.4% in Q3 2018 (or £1.71) to £118.67 but has risen by 2.9% over 12 months;

The average contents premium fell by 1.0% (or just 58p) in three months to £59.22, taking it down by 2.6% over 12 months;

The average combined policy quote reduced by 1.2% (or £1.97) in the quarter to £161.87 meaning a 1.3% increase over 12 months.

Competitive

Janet Connor, director of AA Insurance commented: “Home insurance has become increasingly competitive as more people shop around for the best quote.

“Buildings premiums have been climbing since 2016 largely in response to the growing risk of storm and flood damage although 2018 has seen relatively few such claims since last winter.”

Adding: “However, the low rainfall over a long hot summer is leading to concern among some commentators that there may be a rise in subsidence claims over coming months.”

