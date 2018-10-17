Ingenie founder Richard King unveils new telematics insurer backed by Gary Lineker

InsurTech start-up to launch next year following partnership with Munich Re.

Former Ingenie founder and chief executive Richard King is launching a new telematics motor provider, Ticker, partnering with Munich Re Digital Partners (DP).

King will launch the business in early 2019, along with former Ingenie boss Mike Ketteringham.

In addition, ex-RSA managing director Steve Broughton is on board as chairman of Ticker. Broughton and King previously worked together at Ingenie.

Investment

Investors include former England footballer Gary Lineker, who also backed Ingenie when it was launched.

Ardonagh Group chief operating officer Adrian Brown, and Kerry Michael, former commercial director of the RAC are board members.

Brown has previously worked with Broughton at RSA. Brown left the insurer in 2014 to join Gallagher and a year later he followed David Ross and Janice Deakin to Towergate.

Advisors

In addition, Barry Smith, ex-CEO of Ageas, and Andy Warren, former head of claims at RSA will act as advisors, after having also invested in the business.

Warren is now working alongside King and Ketteringham to build the claims operation.

In total, the team has raised just under £5m of seed capital from Munich Re, Lineker and business entrepreneur Theo Paphitis among others.

In 2016 King, along with Smith, Broughton and Lineker backed connected home provider Neos.

Opportunity

King commented: “Two stars collided: brand-new telematics technology and an approach from DP about an MGA.

“The opportunity to start building with so much seed capital meant we could attract the best people and take advantage of great advances in InsurTech.”

He added: “I’m honoured to have Steve Broughton keeping me on my toes again, and chairing an incredible board.

“With DP as our enabling partner, along with directors Adrian Brown and Kerry Michael, the shared wisdom behind Ticker feels unbeatable.”

Andy Rear, CEO of Munich Re’s Digital Partners, said: “Ticker has an exceptionally strong team.

“As well as a compelling vision and cutting-edge technology, they have deep experience in one of the most challenging but important market segments.”

