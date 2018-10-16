Ex-Ageas boss Barry Smith joins LV as non-exec

He retired from group COO role in October 2015.

Former Ageas UK CEO Barry Smith has joined LV as senior independent director.

Subject to regulatory approval he will join the LV board on 1 November and will be a member of the audit, risk and nomination and remuneration committees.

Smith was CEO of Ageas UK until January 2013 when he was promoted to group chief operating officer in a move that saw Andy Watson step up in the UK.

InsurTech

He retired from the group COO role at Ageas in October 2015 but stayed with the provider in a range of non-executive director roles which came to an end in July last year.

Smith is also the chair of Gary Lineker-backed connected home insurance service Neos and non-executive director at Uinsure, a B2B general insurance provider that principally deals with IFAs and mortgage brokers.

Understanding

Alan Cook, chairman for LV General Insurance, said: “Having spent over 20 years working in insurance, Barry has an exceptional understanding of the insurance industry and I’m in no doubt that he’ll contribute a significant amount to our business.

“Barry’s experience working with InsurTechs will also be extremely valuable, particularly at a time when we’re transforming our own digital capabilities.”

