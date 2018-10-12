François-Xavier Boisseau a “big loss” to Ageas

But most brokers believe the insurer’s planned restructure is positive.

Brokers have stated that François-Xavier Boisseau will be “sorely missed” after his planned retirement from Ageas.

The move was revealed by Insurance Age at the same time that the insurer announced a significant restructure, which it said was designed to simplify the business.

Be Wiser chairman Mark Bower-Dyke described Boisseau as a “true underwriter”, who will be sorely missed.

“He’s left Ageas in the right position for them to go forward and the team below him and the ones coming through are of equally good quality,” Bower-Dyke opined.

He continued: “It’s a lovely story – it’s nice what he’s done and it’s nice that he’s able to go out on a relative high. I greatly respect François.”

Character

Tasker Insurance Group CEO Rob Organ added: “I liked him and got on with him. He’s one of the characters in the industry and surely he’ll be missed, but he’s been there for a long time now so he’s done his time.”

Boisseau first joined Ageas after it bought Groupama Insurances in 2013. Speaking to Insurance Age earlier this week he promised a “seamless transition” for brokers as the provider restructures.

He argued that there is total continuity as Chris Dobson will remain in charge of managing broker relationships and noted that the restructure is to “carry on simplifying Ageas”.

Following the reshuffle, Ant Middle is becoming chief customer officer responsible for distribution relationships and end-to-end customer experience across Ageas three core channels of broker, partnerships and direct to customer.

Accountability

Autonet and Carole Nash chief executive Ian Donaldson described the insurer’s move as a “positive step”.

He added: “It’s probably about making people accountable for their specific lines within the business.

“Andy [Watson, CEO Ageas UK] is a very strong leader right at the top of the tree and it’s important that they’re still keeping that central function and the main person there who is doing a great job for brokers.”

Donaldson highlighted that his business, which is part of the Ardonagh Group, is “engaging very well” with Ageas, adding that Dobson is “massively focused on the brokers”.

“You can always get in touch with any of those people as and when you need to,” he continued.

Adding: “They’re doing a lot in the broker space and they’ve got a good product diversity across personal lines and the small end of commercial and they’re committed to the digital space.

“They’re a real strong partner of ours and we have a great working relationship with them.”

Simplification

Meanwhile, Organ noted that he did not see the restructure having an impact on brokers.

“Simplification is the headline they’re going with and there seems to be a lot of cost savings as well which is an added bonus,” he continued.

“From my perspective the people I work with would be Chris and his team and their world seems to be unaffected.”

Similarly, Bower-Dyke argued that the insurer has a strong management team and that it is “positioning itself for growth”.

“It will be a loss to them losing François but unfortunately people do get old and feel the need to retire,” he noted.

Domestic

In his opinion the situation has been “handled really well” and the provider’s planned new structure looks “vibrant and has a good chance”.

Bower-Dyke concluded: “We need one of the UK domestic insurers to take up the mantel to run our market and they’re one of the quality ones that should be there and be involved.

“If the others can sort themselves out they can join in.”

