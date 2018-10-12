ABI adds two new board members

Axa UK's Claudio Gienal and Lloyds Banking Group's Craig Thornton join the trade body's board.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has added Axa UK chief executive Claudio Gienal and Lloyds Banking Group general insurance and protection director Craig Thornton to its board.

Amanda Blanc, ABI chair and CEO of Zurich Europe, Middle East & Africa, commented: “Both Claudio and Craig bring a wealth of experience and insight to the ABI Board.

“Their fresh perspective will be invaluable as the industry navigates through a period of unprecedented challenge, change and opportunity.”

Innovation

Axa’s Gienal joined the insurer in July 2017 and was previously chief strategy development officer, European Markets. He took over the UK CEO post after Blanc moved to Zurich.

Prior to joining Axa he spent ten years at Zurich in a number of senior positions.

Gienal commented: “The pace of change through technology and innovation is extraordinary and will transform not only how we interact with our customers but also the products and services we offer.”

He continued: “The Board plays a key role in steering ABI policy and I look forward to working with fellow members to ensure that our industry retains its relevance in our society and world leading reputation.”

Protection

Thornton joined Lloyds Banking Group in 2013 after previously working at Aviva and is also chair of the ABI Audit Committee.

He stated: “The ABI plays a highly significant role in shaping the insurance and long-term savings industries and I am looking forward to working with the rest of the Board to support the developments that our customers and organisations want to see.

“The insurance market continues to evolve, responding to digital developments and changing customer demands.

“However, what remains unchanged is our need to protect ourselves, our families, our belongings and to plan for the future, and the ABI will help ensure this need is met for as many people as possible in the UK.”

