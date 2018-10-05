Aviva Community “not a reaction to consolidation”

Phil Bayles denied that the Community, for brokers with under £1m GWP, had been set up to face off consolidators and networks.

The Aviva Community Broking project, launched by the insurer this week, is part of its long term strategy to support independent community brokers according to the provider.

Asked if the move was a defence against consolidators Phil Bayles, MD of intermediaries, commented: “This is just developing our long term strategy. It isn’t a reaction to anything or taking on the networks or a reaction to consolidation.”

Aviva was recently involved in a dispute with consolidator GRP and removed its agency with the broker. Reports suggested that the row was about commission demands.

He added: “It will not stop consolidators because there are lots of brokers who want to sell and plenty of money.

“What we are saying is brokers should not have to sell because they feel they are getting left behind by insurers.”

The Community has been set up to support independent brokers with GWP of less than £1m with the aim of providing consistent, quality service across the market.

Investment

Bayles reported that Aviva had invested over £1m in getting the Community up and running and revealed that staff numbers into “double figures” had been hired to manage the project.

Karen Jackman, director or regional brokers, stated that they are “passionate” about the project and wanted to “do the right thing”.

The pair detailed that their research had shown that smaller independent brokers had faced patchy service from across the insurer market.

“Our strategy is very focused around the long term survival of the regional independents with GWPs of under £1m. We believe the independent market is something we should continue to support.

“Smaller brokers can be overlooked and the industry focused towards bigger relationships,” Jackman commented.

Improvements

Bayles admitted that along with other providers Aviva could also improve service to smaller brokers.

“Everyone, including us has provided patchy service. MGAs thrive here because insurers do not provide adequate service.

“But that does not mean we [Aviva] have done a universally bad job,” he explained.

The Community is set to offer:

Same day quote responses

A compliance package at a discounted rate

Three free Aviva Development Zone licences to support learning and essential knowledge

A financial deal where it works for both parties guidance and support services.

However Community members will not be offered favourable commission as a matter of course.

“Commission is a separate conversation,” noted Bayles.

Both Jackman and Bayles hailed the involvement of Aston Scott founder Andrew Scott who has been appointed to chair the Community.

“He understands the challenges brokers face day-to-day,” commented Bayles.

