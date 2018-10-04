Brokers question RSA's future after losses

Market experts predict more insurers will follow in RSA's footsteps and pull back from unprofitable business lines.

Brokers have questioned the future for RSA after the insurer posted a £70m underwriting loss for Q3 2018 and said it would take action on pricing and portfolio reshaping.

One broker who declined be named described the provider as a “ship that hasn’t got its sails up and is not quite sure where to go”.

In a conference call with analysts on 28 September, RSA group chief executive officer Stephen Hester stated that the provider’s UK and London market business is a “substantial headache” and noted that RSA had no “emotional or irrational attachment” to any area of its portfolio.

Sale

This has led to fresh speculation in the market of whether the insurer might be up for sale.

“They will sort themselves out or they will be acquired,” the unnamed broker predicted.

Adding that RSA had not moved with the times and needed to be more consistent in their approach to business, the broker noted: “The problem with RSA is that they’re not quite sure what they want to do and when you’re in that position you’re not going to have much of a future.”

Another industry source agreed that RSA’s willingness to walk away from business could mean that it was up for sale.

“If they’re going to start making enemies, or disenfranchising parts of the market I cannot see that being a sensible way forward,” the source commented.

“They’re overdue to be acquired by a larger and more aggressive composite insurer.”

Unprofitable

Hester’s remarks are not the first comments about moving away from unprofitable business lines coming from the provider.

UK CEO Steve Lewis told Insurance Age in February that RSA would be taking “necessary pricing and underwriting action” after it revealed an underwriting loss of £116m in 2017.

Brokers stated that they had not seen an impact of these actions coming through yet.

But the first unnamed broker believed that by pulling out or increasing their rates insurers were acting professional and accepting when they can’t make money within a certain sector.

“On that part, RSA are following the normal status quo, but there’s a huge question mark with RSA – are they pulling out of lots?” the expert questioned.

Regional brokers

In addition, Paul Dickson, CEO of Innovation Broking, opined that RSA had become “much less visible” to regional brokers.

“You get the impression that they’re putting all of their eggs in one basket which has all the large international brokers, with less emphasis on the independent sector,” he explained.

According to Dickson, RSA’s profitability issues had to do with the insurer’s distribution strategy.

“It’s somewhat ironic if they’re putting so much emphasis on the large brokers who really will be the most competitive markets to work with and where margins are slim in the first place,” he added.

Experts also accepted that pressures on combined ratios could mean that more insurers would move to exit certain business lines, with Dickson highlighting that providers were focusing more in depth on profitability than before.

“But we’re not seeing any real walking away situations or fall outs with insurers over non-renewals or departing from sectors as yet,” he continued.

Position

However, Amicus Insurance Solutions director Paul Beck noted that he had seen syndicates and markets within Lloyd’s pulling back or pulling out of unprofitable business lines recently.

He expected more of the composites following in RSA’s footsteps.

“RSA is trying to find a reason to justify their results, but I have a suspicion we’ll see more of this over the next quarter,” Beck continued.

“RSA probably started from a worse position than the others and are therefore announcing it earlier.”

He believed this would not be the last announcement from RSA, adding: “Announcing it early tends to suggest that there’s more bad news to come.”

RSA declined to comment.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.