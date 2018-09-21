‘Motherhood penalty’ hits women in insurance sector

ABI research shows there are 60% fewer women at board level and that the biggest single reason for seniority gaps is motherhood.

Research by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) found motherhood is a key driver for the 60% gap between men and women at board level.

The research, commissioned by the ABI and conducted by Public First, took a comprehensive look at the barriers preventing women from getting top jobs in the insurance sector.

Key finding from the paper, entitled Tackling the gender seniority gap: what works for the insurance and long-term savings industry, included:

The single biggest reason for the seniority gap is working patterns associated with motherhood.

To reduce the seniority gap substantially, it needs to be easier for part-time or formerly part-time employees to advance. Options to do this include making more senior jobs explicitly available part-time, making job-shares easier and more attractive and allowing more rapid advancement opportunities for women who worked part-time once they come back to full-time work.

Sexism is best tackled by organisational redesign, not training. Ways of doing this include better use of interviews to make them more structured and ability-based, not free-form.

ABI Chair Amanda Blanc said: “This report shows that mothers still face a huge challenge to make progress in their career when they return to work. We want to speed that up and the evidence shows that tackling the ‘motherhood penalty’ may be the best way to do this.”

Focus

She added: “While I have no doubt that many of the people at the top of the industry are fully committed to change, it is simply not good enough that in 2018 there are 60% fewer women at board level than entry level.

“To change this we need to focus on what interventions work, not what makes us feel like we are trying. Only then will we start to see the seniority gap close.”

The report also learned that the impact of training to ‘remove’ bias is unconvincing. And there is a lack of evidence that anti-bias training results in a systemic increase in promotion, or a reduction in the gender gap.

Research on the impact of training to ‘remove’ bias is unconvincing. The research paper outlined that there is a lack of evidence that anti-bias training results in a systemic increase in promotion, or a reduction in the gender gap.

It followed research from the Chartered Insurance Institute which found that the industry, on average, had a 24% gender pay gap in favour of men.

Demonstrable?

The study also found that current interventions were having little impact on the issue.

The report stated: “The insurance and long-term savings industry has put in place a very large number of interventions, as have other sectors. But there is little correlation between the interventions that companies are using and what can demonstrably be shown to be working.”

Director General of the ABI Huw Evans said: “The ABI commissioned this report following a roundtable with our member company CEOs. They were interested in the answers to two questions; what practical steps will help get more women into senior roles and what interventions make the biggest difference?

“We have plenty to consider here and will be working through the recommendations with members before deciding on the next steps. Our future as a successful and thriving industry depends in no small measure on getting this right.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.