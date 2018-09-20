RSA launches cyber product for large businesses

Product covers up to £25m in capacity, assistance with cyber risk management and a 24-hour incident response service.

RSA has unveiled a new cyber solution for large and multinational businesses.

The insurer stated that its new offering was an evolution of its existing cyber product for SMEs and has been designed to provide comprehensive cover, assistance with risk assessment, and provision and management of post event services.

RSA detailed that Cyber Protection provides cover of up to £25m in capacity, assistance with cyber risk management and a 24-hour incident response service.

Liability

It noted that standard cover includes:

data liability and network security liability

multimedia liability

regulatory costs, fines and penalties

cyber business interruption and contingent business interruption

payment card industry expenses

cyber extortion and payment diversion fraud

breach response including notification costs, IT forensic costs credit monitoring costs (see product brochure for full list of response costs)

forensic costs credit monitoring costs (see product brochure for full list of response costs) reputational and crisis management expenses

mitigation and emergency costs and expenses

In addition, the product includes the option of a detailed cyber risk assessment, supported by Deloitte, to help companies identify and reduce potential cyber risks.

According to RSA it also offers a 24-hour incident response service in partnership with Crawford & Company, which provides IT forensic investigations, regulatory and data subject notification, legal advice, reputational and PR management.

Demand

Nigel Pearson, group cyber director at RSA, said: “Our cyber offering delivers comprehensive cyber protection for large companies in response to the clear growth in demand for comprehensive solutions that protect their assets, reputations and balance sheets when the worst happens.

“Public awareness of the risk that cyber threats pose is being driven by several factors including new legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), high profile breaches, increasing focus on CEOs and boards to be aware of cyber protection and planning, and an increasing reliance on IT by businesses in all sectors.”

Andrea Garcia-Beltran, UK and International cyber underwriting manager at RSA, added: “High-quality cyber hygiene is absolutely essential for any business and can reduce the likelihood of a cyber event.

“Good risk management including pre and post incident services, supported by a comprehensive cyber insurance policy, is essential in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.