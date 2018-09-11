XL Catlin unveils media and entertainment products

Policies are aimed at film and television productions as well as live performances.

XL Catlin has launched fresh products for companies in the media and entertainment industry.

The provider stated that the policies address the risks faced by organisers, performers, producers and support trades in the entertainment industry.

One of the products is dedicated to film and television productions, and another one covers live performances and the companies involved in that sector.

According to XL Catlin the products are offered on an annual or project-by-project basis and can be tailored to a specific production or event.

A spokesperson for the insurer confirmed that the new products will be sold through brokers in the UK.

Experience

John Young, underwriting manager, media & entertainment, commented: “From the risk that a star actress gets injured on set, through to the theft of cameras or props, the exposures associated with making movies and TV programmes vary greatly from one project to the next.

“The same rings true for touring professionals and businesses associated with live events.”

He added: “This is why it’s important for those companies to partner with expert underwriters who have significant experience in this specialist area, and the global capability to support their projects, wherever they may have to shoot, set a stage or perform.”

