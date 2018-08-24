Industry calls for urgent action as government publishes no-deal Brexit guidance

Experts say contract continuity is key concern as no deal scenario is described as "unthinkable" by the insurance sector.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has called for an urgent regulatory deal to address Brexit contract issues, following guidance on a no-deal Brexit scenario published by the government.

The government has committed to introduce a Temporary Permissions Regime (TPR) that will allow EEA firms currently passporting into the UK to continue operating in the UK for up to three years after Brexit, while they apply for full authorisation from UK regulators.

However, the notice from the government stated that unless the European Union acts to maintain continuity, UK financial services firms passporting into the EEA will lose the ability to do this when the UK exits.

The paper warned that this would have implications for firms, including insurers and brokers, in meeting contractual obligations with EEA-based clients.

Unthinkable

Andy Thornley, head of corporate affairs at the British Insurance brokers’ Association (Biba), stated that the prospect of a no-deal situation with third country status is “unthinkable and is causing great concern within the sector”.

“This is far from an issue just for our capital city; three quarters of people working in insurance are employed outside London,” he added.

Thornley pointed out that the broking sector contributed 1% of the GDP to the UK economy and receives £8bn in revenue each year from the EU.

He continued: “Government has sought to ensure UK customers are insulated from a no-deal by allowing EEA insurers who passport in to the UK a temporary permissions regime so they can continue to serve customers.

“However, there is nothing in this paper to help the 38 million EU customers that have insurance risks placed in the UK market.

“Contract continuity is one of the highest priority issues for us right now as under a no-deal scenario, it may be illegal to service and pay claims to customers after we exit the trading bloc.”

Thornley warned that if no deal is reached between the EU and the UK government there would not be a transition period.

“The industry will face a regulatory cliff-edge after 29 March next year,” he added.

“Regulators, both in the UK and on the continent are already writing to firms calling on them to look at their plans for a no-deal and we will be joining that; asking Biba members to plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

Urgency

Meanwhile, Hugh Savill, director of regulation at the ABI, stated that leaving the EU without a deal would cause “major inconvenience to millions of pensioners, travellers and drivers”, adding: “We urge the Government to agree a deal as a matter of urgency.”

Savill noted that the paper emphasises the risk of insurers not being able to make payments to customers based in the EU after the end of March next year.

He continued: “Obviously insurers want to meet their commitments to their customers, but this problem has the potential to affect millions of insurance customers, including UK pensioners overseas.

“It can be fixed by co-operation between the UK and EU regulators – if the EU authorities wish to do so. Insurers have of course been making contingency plans for their own operations for many months now, but this contract issue is not one that insurers themselves can fix.”

Commitment

Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs at the Chartered Insurance Institute, commented: “For insurance, the biggest issue by far is contract certainty, and here the Government has repeated its position, but can’t add anything new because the ball is in the EU’s court.

“The UK Government’s decision to extend unilaterally the temporary permissions regimes for firms passporting into the UK from the EEA is sensible and constructive, and we would expect the EU to reciprocate with a similar arrangement, since it is in nobody’s interests for there to be no legal basis for the payment of contracts that were made when the UK was a member of the EU.”

He continued: “We welcome the UK Government’s commitment to work with the EU to resolve this issue, and urge all parties involved in the negotiations to reach a common sense solution that is in the interests of all citizens of both the UK and the EU.”

Flexibility

In addition, Andrew Pilgrim, government financial services Leader at EY, noted: “There is nothing that will take the financial services industry by surprise in today’s Brexit papers, and firms will continue preparing for a ‘no deal’ in March 2019, as they have been doing to date.

“While today’s papers reiterate that the UK government is doing all it can to maintain continuity in that scenario, there is a limit to what they can promise unilaterally.

“Whether there would be similar flexibility from the EU is likely to remain unclear for some time. Until then uncertainty remains the word of the moment.”

