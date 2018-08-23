ABI figures show the "scale of the challenge" in fighting fraud

Industry experts say there is much do be done following ABI report that one insurance fraud per minute is detected in the UK.

Brokers and insurers have warned that the industry needs to do more to tackle insurance fraud.

This comes after the Association of British Insurers (ABI) reported yesterday (22 August) that one insurance scam is detected every minute in the UK.

According to the trade body’s research a total of 562,000 insurance frauds were discovered by insurers in 2017, and the value of the fraudulent claims was £1.3bn.

Digital

Nicholas Edge, senior fraud manager at Swinton, said: “The volume and value of insurance fraud remains a real challenge for the industry, and brokers – including Swinton – are not immune to it.

“The reduction in the number of dishonest claims made is to be welcomed, but there’s clearly still much to be done to bring this down further.”

Edge warned that the issue of fraud would become more pressing as the insurance buying process increasingly takes place online and transactions are handled via digital platforms.

He continued: “Thankfully the technology baked in to those digital platforms should improve fraud detection rates, intercepting attempts to buy policies fraudulently in the first place and reducing fraud rates and ultimately costs for policyholders.”

Liability

Meanwhile, Nick Kelsall, fraud manager at Allianz, noted that the ABI’s fraud figures were what he would expect.

He explained that he had seen fraudsters move away from the traditional motor claims fraud into the employers’ and public liability space.

“It’s this change that would support, as well as the excellent work the industry is doing, the ABIs published figures of lower fraud levels but greater monetary impact,” he commented.

According to Kelsall, Allianz had also seen “significant enhancement” in the casualty space, where he said the value of fraud identified is currently at 24% of total spend.

He continued: “It’s only through continuing to support legal reforms to tackle the compensation culture, using the criminal justice system to the full extent to prosecute fraudsters and cross industry collaboration and data sharing that we will be able to improve the attitude of the public to this endemic problem.”

Challenge

In addition, ERS claims director, Gary Barker, noted that the ABI figures demonstrate “the scale of the challenge the motor insurance sector faces” in fighting fraud.

“As insurers improve the use of technology deployed in counter-fraud, so detection and prevention improves,” he added. “Yet despite a material drop of 8% in volume, the cost to the industry has actually increased.”

Barker highlighted that impending changes in the regulation of claims management companies were welcome and “long overdue”, stating that they should have a positive impact on some aspects of fraud.

He added: “The introduction of the Civil Liability Bill may also reduce exposure but neither will be a panacea for the sectors fraud problems.

“As long as there is money in insurance claims there will be attempted fraud; only constant vigilance on the part of the insurers and their legitimate policy holders, and a will to prosecute those that are caught, will have a lasting impact on this pernicious issue.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.