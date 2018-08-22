Moonrock to wholesale drone cover

Specialist broker's scheme is underwritten by Hiscox.

Specialist drone broker Moonrock Insurance has started wholesaling its drone insurance policy to other brokers.

Underwritten by Hiscox, Moonrock has been providing commercial drone cover since February 2016.

The policy provides public liability cover in case of injury to an individual or damage to someone else’s property caused by the drone.

Hiscox noted that the product also covers damage to the drone itself or to drone accessories, as well as invasion of privacy, a cyber-hack and war, terrorism, hijacking and confiscation risks.

The provider detailed that the policies were available to brokers immediately, directly from Moonrock.

Revolutionised

Samantha Newman, regional manager for Hiscox UK and Ireland, commented: “The Moonrock Scheme has been a great success so opening up the product to other brokers was the natural next step.

“Industries are being revolutionised by the use of drones and as a result, the market for drone technology is growing exponentially.”

She continued: “Dangerous and unreliable manual processes are increasingly being replaced with drones and the demand for compulsory insurance for drone pilots is growing in parallel.

“It’s hugely rewarding to be able to offer our product to a wider audience in this rapidly developing market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.