Allianz takes new CFO from Ageas

Fernley Dyson to replace retiring CFO Mark Churchlow.

Ageas chief financial officer Fernley Dyson is moving to take up the CFO role at Allianz from 1 January 2019.

Dyson will replace Mark Churchlow who is retiring after almost 30 years with Allianz.

He has held the CFO position at Ageas since January 2012 when he joined the firm from Aviva where he had been working for seven years.

Leadership

Allianz chief executive officer Jon Dye said: “We are delighted that Fernley is joining our management board to take on the leadership of our finance teams.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience in the insurance sector and has a strong track record in the fields of professional and financial services.”

He continued: “I would also like to go on record to thank Mark for his tremendous contribution to Allianz over a considerable period, including holding the posts of chief actuary and CFO.

“Mark has played a key role in building our business including, most recently, the strategic partnership with LV.”

Search

A spokesperson for Ageas told Insurance Age: “Ageas can confirm that Fernley Dyson will leave the firm at the end of the year to take up a new role with Allianz Insurance.

“He leaves with our good wishes for the future. A search has begun to find his successor.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.